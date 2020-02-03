OVER £17,000 to support cancer patients has been donated in memory of a Pembrokeshire mum who sadly lost her battle with the disease at the age of 48.

Nicole Ferguson from St Florence was a passionate fundraiser, who loved her friends, fitness and family life.

Her husband, Nathan Ward and their teenage daughter, Isabella Ferguson-Ward, wanted to give something back to the services who helped their family through a difficult time.

This led to the formation of the This Is Me Foundation, named after Nicole’s favourite song from The Greatest Showman, and its main fundraiser was a gala ball in Tenby last May, almost a year to the day of Nicole’s passing.

The money has now been distributed between Pembrokeshire’s Paul Sartori Hospice at Home; Wales’ leading cancer charity, Tenovus Cancer Care; Ward 10, Withybush Hospital and Peony Ward, Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, with a small amount going to a local teenager in need.

Nathan said that the fundraisers were ‘overwhelmed’ by the kindness and generosity of everyone who had donated.

He added: “I’m sure Nicole would have been so proud of our efforts.

“Nicole was a fervent fundraiser, raising substantial funds for St Teilo’s School in Tenby and more recently for cancer support services.

“It was fitting to bring people together to celebrate Nicole’s life, her work, her memory and carry on her good work by raising funds for such worthy causes.”

Said the chair of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, Paul Lister: “It is through the generosity of local people that organise fundraisers like this gala ball that we can continue to provide this much-needed service for anyone in the later stages of any life-limiting illness.

“£6,500 was donated to Paul Sartori, and this will help towards purchasing new equipment and hands-on nursing care.”

Tenovus Cancer Care has been presented with £2,000, and the charity’s regional fundraising manager, Emily Wells, said: “We want to thank everyone locally who helped to raise such a tremendous amount of money in memory of Nicole.

“This donation will help us support the people of Pembrokeshire and the surrounding areas deal with everything a cancer diagnosis might bring.”