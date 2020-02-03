RESIDENTS of Glanymor Road got together on Saturday to celebrate the reopening of the road after 14 months and £510,000 of roadworks and repairs.

The road has been partially shut for the last 14 months, following a landslide in late October 2018, with the entrance from Goodwick Hill inaccessible for both pedestrians and vehicles.

The work was necessary after the retaining wall next to the property Ardwyn collapsed after Storm Callum.

It was made more complicated as the wall did not only support the carriageway of Glanymor Road but, because of the proximity, layout and levels, also provided support to Stop and Call Hill.

There was also utility apparatus within the collapsed section of road which had to be diverted to enable the reconstruction of the wall.

The road was closed in the interests of safety after the damage caused during Storm Callum.

Engineering work to divert utilities started on site in January 2019 with the wall reconstruction starting a few weeks afterwards.

A council spokesman said that the works were substantially completed and the road reopened to traffic before Christmas, and although there is still some minor work ongoing this does not affect the highway.

She confirmed that the final cost of the work is estimated to around £510,000.

"We felt that after such a long closure that we had to mark the opening," said Glanymor Road resident, Rachel Davis.

Penny Ashe cut the ribbon at the residents' celebration on Saturday, as well as entertaining those present with her poetic skills.

She was presented with a gift by the youngest resident, two-year-old Olivia Williams, with the help of her mother Cathryn.

In true Glanymor Road style the weather held long enough for residents and friends to enjoy a February barbeque to mark the occasion.