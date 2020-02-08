PEMBROKE and District Male Voice Choir will celebrate the forthcoming St David's Day, in aid the RNLI, at Pembroke Town Hall, on Friday, February 28.

Pembroke RNLI Guild will welcome back the choir again this year.

Master of Ceremonies Phil Lloyd, with his own unique style, will present a very enjoyable and symbolic programme.

Every concert different to the last, quite incredible and very uplifting.

The concert starts at 7pm; tickets, at £12, are available from Pembroke Town Hall, before 3pm daily, on 01646 683092, Jennie on 01834 812125, or Daphne on 01646 681437 anytime.

Pembroke Ladies Guild will be serving their home-made cawl with Welsh cheese, locally produced ‘Swansea’ bread from Pembroke's Longmeadow bakery, and welsh cakes courtesy of Tan y Castell Foods, Narberth.

A leek and potato soup will be served as a vegetarian option.

Please bring your own drinks refreshments and glasses.