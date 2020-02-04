PEMBROKE Dock town councillor Peter Kraus is calling on local motorcyclists to join in the fun at a special event taking place in the town.

Cllr Kraus said: “The West Wales Maritime Heritage Society from Front Street, Pembroke Dock would like to invite you all to come and join us and show off your fantastic bikes and at the same time enjoy a barbecue, bar and music, plus the chance to enjoy the fantastic maritime museum and scenery that we have.

“We are looking to hold the event on Saturday, May 16.”