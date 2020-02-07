IT has been a successful year for Pembroke area sports student Ollie Wheeler, who has dedicated his time to the sporting world.

A proud sportsman, Pembrokeshire College Level 3 Sports student Ollie has represented Wales at Indoor Hockey U21’s, Outdoor Hockey U21s, Outdoor Hockey U23’s, Outdoor GB Colleges U19s, Athletics U20s Long Jump and Welsh Colleges 7s Football.

With 11 years of practice under his belt, and a proud member of the Wales Hockey Development Squad, Ollie recently represented Wales in the U21s European Indoor Hockey Championships in Portugal and secured Gold at the European Hockey Championships for Outdoor Hockey in Lithuania.

Adding to his achievements, Ollie has also participated in the Wales U23s in a winning test series against Scotland U23s in Wrexham resulting in Ollie successfully securing a place on the team representing GB Colleges U19s against teams such as the RAF, Lincolnshire County Men, Wales, England and Scotland.

In a never-ending series of successful sporting accomplishments Ollie won the West Wales Regional Long Jump, Welsh Schools Long Jump before winning Gold at the Wales U20s Schools Championships held at Cardiff.

Ollie said: “You have to make sacrifices, your social life is limited and like all athletes and sports people living in Pembrokeshire travelling to training and competitions means hours on the road but International Honours and being recognised with the Pembrokeshire Male Sporting Achievement Award makes it all worthwhile for me and for the coaches who support me on my journey.”

Ending 2019 on a high, Ollie has added to the college’s Sporting achievements brought together by his hard work, commitment and drive.

Sports lecturer Lee Gibbons said: “For high performance athletes like Ollie it is important that we provide flexible ways to support them in their studies, while they also undertake demanding training regimes to equip them for the world stage. Pembrokeshire College’s sports department wishes Ollie every success.”

Ollie now has plans to study Sports Performance at University to become a personal trainer.