DOG-LOVERS and football club supporters have helped raise substantial sums for the Pembrokeshire branch of Guide Dogs Cymru.

Clarbeston Road AFC has donated £1,220 to the cause, which was its nominated charity for 2019.

The money was raised in memory of club member Michael ‘Sticky’ Thomas, who passed away in 2002.

Meanwhile, Cotton’s Crèche realised £658.39 from their annual Santa Paws event at their doggy daycare centre at Bethesda, near Narberth.

Guide Dogs branch organiser Eva Rich thanked everyone who helped raise such magnificent totals.

She said: “Money is always needed so that new and replacement guide dogs are available as and when required providing visually impaired people with mobility and independence in safety.”

The football club has been fundraising for various charities in memory of Michael since 2003.

The Guide Dogs’ money was raised by a tournament in July which is linked with the beer festival and barbecue hosted by the village’s Cross Inn, together with raffles throughout the tournament, which also included donations from match officials Tom Bevan, Craig Templeton and Neil Crawshaw.

Michael’s uncle, Mostyn Phillips, who the club’s lifetime president, recently presented the cheque to Annette Peter and her guide dog Morgan, who are amongst 17 working guide dog partnerships in Pembrokeshire. Also on hand to accept the magnificent donation were volunteer fundraisers and boarders, Maureen and Martin Burgess, with re-homed retired guide dog Naomi and pet Toffee.

Annette thanked everyone for all their hard work, and for choosing the charity for 2019.

Members of the Pembrokeshire fundraising branch extend sincere thanks to officials, players and supporters, and everyone involved with Clarbeston Road AFC who must have worked so hard to raise such an amazing sum.

Cotton's Crèche festive Santa Paws event featured stalls, festive food and drink and a Nativity-themed fancy dress competition for the dogs.

Veronica Prescott-Owen and guide dog Tarka were delighted to accept the donation from Annie Thomas who runs Cotton’s Crèche

Another fundraiser is planned for the facility's anniversary event in May.