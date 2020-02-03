A COMMUNITY'S £60,000 play park project has come to a happy conclusion.

Four years ago saw the launch of Save Our Skrinkle Park, to enable the facility in Manorbier to be revamped and improved.

With the main play area already open, the final piece in the jigsaw was to get the toddler park up and running.

And on Sunday, the delighted fundraisers got together for the official opening of the smaller park which has seen a £17,000 refubishment.

Said Save Our Skrinkle Park vice-chair, Angela Elliott:"With thanks to the amazing efforts of Save Our Skrinkle Park Trustees, the support of our wonderful community and a Pembrokeshire County Council Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant, Save Our Skrinkle Park was delighted to open the gates again on Sunday.

" We were joined by local families, Cllr Phil Kidney, Simon Hart MP and Pembrokeshire County Council chair, Dr Simon Hancock.

"The ribbon was cut by two-year-old Ashley alongside her nanna, and treasurer, Sian Oddy.

"Over a four-year period, and thanks to the generosity of so many funders, local councillors, voluntary organisations and the wider community, Save Our Skrinkle Park has raised over £60,000 in an effort to save both the older children and toddler parks on the Skrinkle Estate.

“I’m so pleased we’ve managed to do this. It shows what’s possible when everyone pulls together for a common cause. Everyone gets that play parks are essential for communities for their health, quality of life and well-being. The support from our community has been amazing – I look forward to seeing all the children and families enjoying the park this summer.”

Angela added that Save Our Skrinkle Park trustees have a long list of funders and supporters they wish to thank, and without whom it would not have been possible – including PAVS, Pembrokeshire County Council Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund; Manorbier & District Community Council; Councillor Phil Kidney; Neil Lane; McColls Pembroke; Manorbier Village Shop; Castle Inn; Swan Inn; Pembrokeshire Housing Association; South Hook LNG; Crowd funding; Beach Break; Tenby Lions, Buttyland; Manorbier Country Park; Landmarc; Gospel Church; Skipton Building Society; Tesco Bags for Life; Pride of Pembrokeshire Award as well as many individual donations from Residents also raised money through bonfire night, local pub quizzes, sponsored cycle rides organised by Manorbier Primary School, barbeques and school discos.