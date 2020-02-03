A hospital receptionist feared for his safety when an anxious patient lashed out.

Dean Morgan, of Shoulder of Mutton, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 28.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police left Morgan, 38, in Withybush’s A&E department at 11.15pm on January 8, as he needed to see the mental health crisis team.

Morgan was seen by a triage nurse, but became agitated when he returned to the waiting area.

He went back and fore to the reception window, before telling the 71 year-old receptionist he should stay behind the glass if he wanted to ‘stay safe’.

Morgan threatened to punch the window, before hitting the glass with ‘considerable force’ which made the receptionist jump and feel alarmed. He then stormed out of the department.

In a victim impact statement, the receptionist said: “At that moment I did feel very frightened. I’m a 71 year-old man, and am not physically fit enough to defend myself against a younger man.

“I was fearful that if the glass was not there, he would have hit me. I was also concerned for the members of public who were in the department at the time.”

The man added that while he dealt with patients’ frustrations on a daily basis, Morgan had unnerved him and made him feel unsafe in his place of work for the first time.

“His general manner was alarming. It’s the first time in my life that I have felt threatened and fearful.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Morgan had recently left the Bro Cerwyn facility before the incident and had a long history of mental health problems for which he took a ‘cocktail of medication’.

“He was in crisis. The police took him to the A&E department because of his mental health condition at the time.

“Curiously, they left him there. He was waiting to see the crisis team, he was not in a good place. He was anxious and worried. A lot was going on in his mind, none of which was controllable by him. Which is why he lashed out in the way that he did.”

Morgan accepted his behaviour was completely unacceptable when interviewed, adding he was remorseful.

Magistrates fined Morgan £200 and ordered him to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This incident must have been unpleasant for the receptionist and the people in A&E.”