Police spotted a rubber hammer in a Pembroke Dock man’s trousers when he appeared at his local station covered in blood.

Wayne Stephen Davies, of Water Street, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Davies, 31, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in a public place, and three charges of drug possession.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Davies went to Pembroke Dock police station with a bloody, swollen face on January 18, and stated he had been assaulted, adding he also had money stolen.

He told the sergeant he wanted a different officer and would go to Haverfordwest.

He added: “It’s alright, I will sort it myself.”

The officer noticed a rubber mallet sticking out of his trousers and he was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The police believe he had armed himself with the hammer to seek out his own retribution.”

Davies was also found to be in possession of Class B and C drugs, which he stated were for his own personal use.

He told officers he used the hammer to kill fish while camping which he sold to restaurants. He denied he was going to use it to deal with the people who had beaten him up.

Davies was found in possession of four pregabalin tablets when arrested on January 27.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Davies had a previous offensive weapon conviction.

He added that he was in possession of very small amounts of drugs.

“Mr Davies is still showing signs of the assault, and has been to hospital. He had blood all over his face at the police station.”

Magistrates sentenced Davies to six months in prison and ordered him to pay a £122 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the hammer and drugs.