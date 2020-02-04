TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘truly wonderful young man’ who died at Withybush Hospital after collapsing at his Crymych home.

Twenty-three year-old Owen Cable, who worked at Jewson builders’ merchants in Crymych, was taken ill early last Tuesday morning and desperate efforts to save his life were sadly to no avail.

Owen, who in the past had held part-time jobs at Newport Golf Club and the Trewern Arms at Nevern, was well known to many throughout the area through his involvement with the Cardigan detachment of the Dyfed and Glamorgan Army Cadet Force.

He achieved Master Cadet Status before being appointed as Cadet Company Sergeant Major and the High Sheriff of Dyfed's Cadet.

He had taken the cadet parachute course aged 17, met Prince Charles when parading on Remembrance Day at Horse Guards Parade in London and only recently, he had been appointed Cardigan Detachment Commander.

Paying tribute to Owen, Dyfed and Glamorgan ACF posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the tragic loss of one of our exceptional young adult volunteers SSI Owen Cable.

SSI Owen Cable had been an active member of Dyfed and Glamorgan Army Cadet Force for over a decade as both a cadet and adult volunteer. His loss will be felt across the whole county most particularly Cardigan Detachment where he spent most of this time.

“He was a truly wonderful young man, loved and respected by many cadets and adults across the county. Owen was a shining example of what it is to be a cadet and adult instructor who will be deeply missed."

Proud parents Mark and Jill have lived in Crymych for the past 30 years and said Owen would do anything for anyone.

He attended Ysgol y Frenni and Ysgol y Preseli, before going on to study at Aberystwyth University where he completed a degree in international politics and strategic studies.

“He had lived at home with us since coming back from university. He loved his friends and family and playing computer games. His passion was the army cadets – he really enjoyed it and had been going since he was 12,” said mum Jill, a receptionist at Crymych leisure centre and who previously worked for NatWest throughout the area.

His love for the cadets was such that he even persuaded dad Mark, a merchant seaman, to join as an adult instructor.

“I am a sailor though and through and knew nothing about it but he talked me into it,” said Mark.

“He was so proud when he took over the detachment commander’s post. Owen was a bit unsure at fist as it is a big responsibility but he did the training programme and was really looking forward to it.

“He was a kind-hearted kid who would do anything for anybody, and that has come across in the support we have had.

“We would like to thank everyone in the community who has shown so much love, support and affection to us and Owen. The response has truly humbled us and we are so proud to be part of such an amazing community. We would also like to thank Crymych First Responders

“It has helped us to know he was so well liked and respected – that means so much.”

Owen's cremation will be Narberth Crematorium on Saturday, February 15 at 1pm. There will be a reception at The Nant-y-Ffin Motel in Llandissilio. All are most welcome and there is no dress code.