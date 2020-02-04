PART of the A477 road that connects Pembroke Dock to Neyland could see its speed limit changed following a review.

Pembrokeshire County Council is currently looking into the changes following a request from Burton Community Council.

Currently, the speed limit on the Cleddau Bridge is 40mph. As drivers come off the bridge they join the section of road that runs towards Neyland with a 60mph limit.

The proposed changes would see the 40mph limit extended just past the Burton and Barn Lane junctions and from thereon the speed limit would be 50mph.

If given the go-ahead the ‘new’ 50mph stretch would then lead into the existing 50mph limit through Honeyborough roundabout to the filling station.

A council spokesperson said that this part of road is not being included in the review but could be considered after a period of 12 months to see if the new proposals have had the desired outcome.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Neyland Town Council on Monday night (February 3).

Councillors described the new proposals as a 'slight improvement' but Mayor, Cllr Bill McGarvie added that the section of the road following the Honeyborough roundabout was 'really dangerous'.

Cllr Mike Harry said: "Someone from the council needs to explain when they are going to look at this seriously. The cycle/pedestrian crossing is a death trap. It should be 40mph all the way along that road."

It was resolved to ask a representative to come to the next town council meeting to answer members' questions.