Two pints cost a Haverfordwest man his driving licence following an early morning police stop.

Dean Robert Harrison, of Glanafon Gardens, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers could smell alcohol on Harrison’s breath when they conducted a routine stop-check on his BMW at 2am on Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, on January 7.

Harrison, 40, was found to have 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Megan Williams, defending, said: “He accepts drinking two pints of alcohol, he was not aware that he would be over the limit.

“There is no evidence of bad driving, and that’s not the reason that he was stopped.”

Magistrates fined him £240 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 15 months.