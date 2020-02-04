‘Immaturity’ and cannabis led to an apprentice mechanic putting his job at risk, a court has heard.

Jamie Mark Wright, of Hillside Terrace, Templeton, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Wright’s Peugeot 206 on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, at 2am on August 23.

A drugs test was positive.

The court heard that Wright, 19, had smoked cannabis while at a friend’s flat earlier in the evening.

Robert Thomas defending, said: “He genuinely did not feel impaired by it.”

He added that Wright had only driven a short distance, and police stopped his car because of its noisy exhaust, but no action was taken.

“There was nothing untoward about his driving.”

The bench was told Wright, an apprentice mechanic, was previously of clean character, and his job would be at risk after losing his licence.

Mr Thomas said: “That’s something that he will just have to take on the chin.”

“He has shown some immaturity in getting behind the wheel after smoking cannabis, I would say that he has learned his lesson.”

Magistrates fined Wright £150 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He will also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.