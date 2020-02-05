DYFED-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following the death of a 19-year-old man on Thursday (January 30).

Callum Lawrence, from the Cardigan area, was found by a member of the public in Quay Street, Cardigan, at around 7pm. Efforts to revive him were sadly to no avail.

A 16-year-old girl has now been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, and released under investigation.

Cardigan Detective Inspector Richard Yelland is now appealing to anyone who was in the Quay Street area on Thursday evening.

“In particular I am keen to trace the driver of a small white vehicle which stopped briefly near to where Callum was discovered before driving away,” he said.

“My thoughts are with Callum’s family during this difficult time, and I would encourage anyone with information relating to this matter should contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101 quoting reference DP-20200130-313.”

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have difficulties with speech, you can also text the non-emergency line on 07811 311908.