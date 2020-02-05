A drink-driver was charging a battery when she burst two tyres during a collision while more than double the legal limit.

Jennifer Russell, of Oak Road, Pennar, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Russell hit a kerb on the A477 at Sageston with such force on January 9 that two of the Rover 45’s tyres burst.

“The vehicle came to a halt, members of the public came across the vehicle and called the police.”

Officers found Russell, 46, standing next to her car when they arrived at the scene at 10.05pm.

She was found to have 78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when taken to the police station, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “It is an aggravating factor that she must not have been in full control of the car because she hit the kerb so hard that she burst two of the tyres.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said there was a problem with the car’s battery, and Russell took it for a run to charge it as she needed the vehicle the next day.

“She had consumed two cans of larger, and thought she was okay to drive.”

Russell later remembered she drank half a can of cider while with a friend, which she discovered was high strength.

Mr Webb added: “It was a very foolish act. Officers found her trying to push the car.

“In interview she accepted what happened and gave a full account.”

The court heard Russell had a previous drink-drive conviction.

Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with a ten-day rehabilitation activity and banned Russell from driving for 40 months.

She was ordered to pay £295 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It was quite a high reading and there was an accident.”