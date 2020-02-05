A CHANCE to share concerns for the world, humanity and the community is being served up tonight (Wednesday February 5) at Pembrokeshire’s first pop-up Community Resilience Café.

Narberth Museum is the venue for the conversational get-together, which is being organised by Karen Scott who has run the successful Death Café in the venue for the past five years.

“Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed by the news? Do global issues keep you awake at night? Do you long for a more connected and caring community? Wonder how best you can respond to any of the above?

“If those questions stir something in you, you are not alone!” is the message on the poster promoting the event.

“None of us has all the answers, but being able to talk about our concerns for the world, humanity and our community can really make a difference.”

The inclusive event is free of politics, religion or other agendas.

It takes place in Narberth Museum Café between 6.30pm and 8pm.

There is no specified attendance charge, but donations in the range of £5 to £7 and upwards are invited to cover the venue hire charge and the facilitator’s time and expenses.

For more information, email beinginnature@gmail.com