A CHINESE scam letter offering a half-share in a fictitious $47.5m estate is currently being sent to Pembrokeshire residents, police have warned.

The letter, headed Rural Commercial Bank of Zhangjiagang, promises a 45 per cent share of the estate of a British national, who it claims died in the 2004 tsunami.

The letter, from a Mr Ji Yung, states an associate is “currently on a business trip to Europe,” offering an “expedient means” to share in the claimed $47,500,240 estate of a David Williams, said to have been placed under the management of the bank.

The letter states that, under Chinese law, the money will be confiscated by the government if an heir or next of kin is not put forward.

“However, this law is unjust and inhuman as it often creates an avenue for the top officials of financial institutions to divert such fortunes for their selfish use,” the letter adds.

The letter suggests the recipient is presented as estate beneficiary in the “100 per cent legal” operation, with Mr Ying receiving a 50 per cent share of the money, plus five per cent expenses.

Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “Reports received that a scam letter is going around. Two letters have been received in Milford Haven today, Trading Standards have been made aware of these.

“Please do not respond to these letters and inform trading standards.”