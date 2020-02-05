Haverfordwest Leisure Centre is due to reopen at 1pm today (Wednesday). However dance studio classes are cancelled until 5pm.

The centre was closed yesterday morning, evening and this morning due to a problem with its water supply following a power cut.

The centre closed yesterday (Tuesday) morning from around 6am until 7am due to a power cut. It initially reopened but then shut again yesterday evening.

A Facebook post this morning (Wednesday) said that the centre remained closed today due to a problem with the water supply.

“We have no water supply which is a health and safety issue due to no toilets or hand washing facilities,” said the post.

“We are working hard to resolve the problem and will have an update as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

However, a post put up at 12pm today said:

“Good News! The centre will be back open from1pm. Thank you for your patience.”

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed:

"The dance studio classes are cancelled until 5pm but everything else, including the swimming pool, is up and running as normal."