Alterations to the highway network at the busy Horsefair roundabout and Augustine Way, Haverfordwest, are due to start shortly.

The improvements to be carried out include:

• the creation of designated traffic lanes for manoeuvring

• on-street car parking and uncontrolled pedestrian crossing improvements

• carriageway alignment modifications adjacent to Mary Immaculate School

• traffic calming measures and a 20 mph speed limit along Augustine Way.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Phil Baker, said the construction works were being programmed to limit the effect on the traffic at what is a busy location.

Councillor Baker explained: “We have planned the work to be undertaken in phases, with traffic lanes narrowed to ensure that the traffic movement is maintained at all times.

“We are also liaising with the schools in the area in order to minimise the disruption to all parties and envision that the work will take approximately 14 weeks to complete.”

The scheme was designed by Pembrokeshire County Councils Highway Engineering Services team, and funded by a Welsh Government Road Safety grant.