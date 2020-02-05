THE MET Office has issued a severe weather warning with gales up to 80mph set to batter Pembrokeshire this weekend.

The yellow alert runs from 6pm on Saturday (February 8) until midnight on Sunday with the strong winds expected to bring disruption to large parts of the UK, accompanied by heavy rain.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later on Saturday and through Sunday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts of 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

“Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills. Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west.

“Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Some roads and bridges could close, there is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage and there may be damage to buildings.”

The gales are expected to continue into the early part of next week.