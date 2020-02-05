TWO Haverfordwest men were arrested this morning, February 5, on suspicion of supplying drugs; two of six in custody as part of a UK-wide operation.

The arrests, on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, form part of Operation Vermont raids by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for southern Wales.

Warrants were executed at a number of addresses in Cardiff, Haverfordwest’s Hill Street, and Liverpool this morning, with the assistance of colleagues from South Wales, Dyfed Powys and Merseyside Police.

Two men aged 18 and 19 from Haverfordwest, were arrested; a man and woman, aged 20 and 33 respectively, from Liverpool; and two men aged 25 from Cardiff

The most recent arrests follow similar enforcement action carried out on January 14 and January 21, as part of Operation Vermont.

To date, 14 people have been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs, with all but one remanded in custody, pending further court appearances.

Tarian is now appealing for information to locate three further suspects.

Khalid Ali Ege, 43, Sajid Quasin, 49, and Ashraf Ahmed, 26, all from Cardiff, are wanted in connection with the conspiracy.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 101, quoting occurrence 2000006050.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.