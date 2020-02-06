THE latest £4,000 Pembrokeshire Lottery Superdraw winners are James and Jane Parfitt, from Pembroke Dock with lucky number 44105.

Posting on Facebook, Pembrokeshire Lottery wrote: "Here's today's £4,000 winners, James and Jane Parfitt of Parfitt's Carpets & Interiors.

"Considering we met only an hour after phoning them to say they'd won, they really hadn't had time to think about what to do with their winnings.

"As Parfitt's is a Pembrokeshire Lottery loan recipient, we know how hard James and Jane work and what lovely people they are, so we wish them both happy spending."