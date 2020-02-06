A Roch man ordered Class B drugs with an estimated value of £160 from America.

Michael David Glover, of Brides View, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 28.

Glover, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of 16 grams of cannabis.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police found cannabis with an estimated street value of £160 when they called at Glover’s home on November 15.

“They saw what appeared to be cannabis leaf on the table. He said it was herbal cannabis and he used it for medicinal purposes.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “In interview he said he had bought it and intended to smoke it. He said he got it through the post from America.”

Megan Williams, defending, said police called at Glover’s home following an allegation that he had been the victim of a robbery.

“While at the property they did find cannabis.”

Miss Williams added that Glover had bought the Class B drug in bulk as he had difficulty using public transport.

“It was essentially a month’s supply for him.”

“Since this charge he has stopped using cannabis.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Glover to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.