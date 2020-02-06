AN 86-year-old man died as a result of coming into contact with asbestos, an inquest heard on Thursday, January 30.

Antony John Cowdery, of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest, died on October 29, 2019.

Maggie Julien, the trainee coroner’s officer, said Mr Cowdery had relocated from Reading to Pembrokeshire in the 1970s and worked in the building trade after completing national service.

“He worked in the main as a self-employed builder, where he is believed to have come into contact with asbestos,” Ms Julien said.

She added: “He was generally a fit, healthy and active person who continued working past retirement age as he enjoyed it.

“In late 2011 or early 2012, Mr Cowdery experienced the first issue with his lungs, which were filling with fluid.”

Mr Cowdery declined a biopsy on his lung to discover the cause and was treated for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In July 2019, Mr Cowdrey was admitted to hospital where he was diagnosed with mesothelioma but turned down preventative treatments.

At the end of September 2019, Mr Cowdery became ill, becoming confused and started losing weight. He died on October 29, 2019.

Giving his conclusion, Mark Layton, the coroner for Pembrokeshire said: “From the evidence before me it appears your late father has come into contact with asbestos in the course of his previous employment and from that has developed the industrial disease mesothelioma.

“My conclusion, therefore, is one of industrial disease.”

Closing the inquest, the coroner passed on his condolences to the family.