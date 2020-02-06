A teenager could not explain why he went for a spin from Letterston to Tenby, via Swansea, in a car he had taken without permission.

Alex Osbourne, of no-fixed abode, care of Heywood Court, Tenby, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Osbourne, 19, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, driving without third-party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court the owner of the Peugeot 206 left the vehicle at his mother’s home in Letterston while away at university.

The owner’s brother and Osbourne took a taxi back to Letterston after a night out in Haverfordwest on October 27, and Osbourne took the keys to the Peugeot while the household slept.

The teenager, who only had a provisional licence, then drove to Tenby, via Swansea, triggering a speed camera during his journey.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He drove a considerable distance. He parked in the Salterns car park before walking home.

“He rang the brother the next day and told him what he had done. The car was recovered with no damage.”

He added: “It’s a rather strange situation, why this young man saw the need to drive to Swansea and back to Tenby I do not know.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “There is no reason Mr Osbourne can give to the court about why he did what he did.

“Part way through the night he decided that he wanted to go home. He saw the keys on a window ledge and drove home to Tenby. Why he decided to go via Swansea - I have no idea.

“He decided to go for a spin.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and a ten-day rehabilitation activity.

Osbourne was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge and six penalty points were added to his licence.