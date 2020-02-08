WORK has started, or due to commence shortly, on improvements to several shared-use paths in Pembroke Dock.

Connectivity improvements are currently underway between Devonshire Road and Tremeyrick Street and to the area around Criterion roundabout.

These alterations will continue along Water Street and Pier Road.

A signed route will then be developed to connect shared-use facilities between the designated transport interchange at the town’s rail station to the National Cycle Network, via the Stockwell industrial estate towards Shropshire Road and the Cleddau Bridge.

Improvements are also programmed to commence between the Waterloo roundabout and the Tesco traffic-signalled junction creating a new shared-use path on the embankment with a new wall and railing.

The works require the removal of the scrub which has overgrown on the bank near the B&M store and a number of trees along the bank. The removal of the vegetation and trees will be mitigated with landscaping and the planting of new trees.

The improvements along this section of highway are being undertaken with support from the B&M store.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, Phil Baker, said: “The branch manager has kindly agreed to the use of the car park to enable the improvement to be completed from that area.

“This will greatly reduce the impact of the construction work on the carriageway and it is anticipated that the traffic flow will be maintained along this busy section of the highway network.”

Cllr Baker added that the works were being funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel grant, and was the latest scheme in an ambitious programme of similar projects in the county.

County councillor for the affected area, Josh Beynon welcomed the improvements.

“I am pleased to see these works happening in Pembroke Dock,” said Cllr Beynon.

“Everyone should think twice before taking a car on their journey and I hope these new improvements to the shared-use network will encourage active travel in and around Pembroke Dock.”