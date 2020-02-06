THERE'S a buzz of excitement Tenby's Ysgol Hafan y Môr at its ambitious new scheme to educate children about the eco-friendly benefits of beeswax, and ways it can help reduce single-use plastics.

Parent Abigail Beck approached the Welsh medium primary school with the idea of helping every child make their own beeswax wrap, as a way of cutting waste and engaging the future generation about sustainable living.

Members of Ysgol Hafan y Môr Eco Council have already begun crafting the sandwich wraps from 100 per cent natural ingredients - a combination of cotton, beeswax and jojoba oil.

These wraps are safe, reusable, eco-friendly and a great alternative to clingfilm.

The trial run proved so fun and empowering that it will now be rolled out to all 193 pupils, thanks to support from Pembrokeshire’s Eco Champions scheme.

Headteacher Mrs Vicky Griffiths said: ‘It has been a fantastic experience for the children and I am so grateful to Pembrokeshire’s Eco Champions scheme for supporting us in this venture.

“The pupils have been learning about nature and specifically birds, over the past couple of weeks as part of the Big Bird Watch.

“As part of their learning activities, some pupils undertook a litter pick and they were disappointed at the huge amount of litter they collected in the local area.

“They are determined to do as much as possible to help the environment; this is why creating beeswax wraps will support our eco work.

“We have to ensure that we move to a more sustainable way of life for our future generations, this is why I feel strongly that our pupils learn about the impact we have on the environment and what we can do to help improve it.”