Pembrokeshire County Council is seeking information regarding another serious fly-tipping incident.

In the past several days a sofa, carpet and black waste bags were dumped in a layby at Brimaston on the C3161 near Hayscastle Cross.

A 29-year-old woman has been identified and interviewed about the black bags but the council is appealing for information regarding the abandoned sofa and carpet.

It is possible that someone has paid to have it removed and is unaware that the items were fly tipped.

If anyone recognises the items or has information, please email: environment.advisors@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The authority’s cabinet member for the environment, councillor Cris Tomos, warned: “The public needs to be aware that they have a duty of care for their waste, and simply handing it onto another person to dispose of, does not absolve them of their responsibility.

“The public need to use registered waste carriers, and be satisfied that they are disposing of waste legitimately. Failure to do so, may in certain cases lead to their actions being investigated.”