A HAVERFORDEST man is one of five people due in court today, January 6, following UK-wide drugs raids yesterday.

Police raids took place in Haverfordwest’s Hill Street, Cardiff, and Merseyside on Wednesday (January 5) as part of Operation Vermont, a regional investigation to tackle large-scale drug supply.

Joseph McDarby, 18, from Haverfordwest is charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Also accused of the same charge are: Michaela Hayes, 33, and Elliot Hayes, 20, from Halewood, Knowsley; Grant Cummings, 25, from Llanrumney, Cardiff, and Michael Reilly, 25, from Ely, Cardiff.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested during the Haverfordwest raid yesterday.

The five in court today are the latest to be charged as part of the investigation by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for southern Wales.

The operation, which has so far seen 23 people charged with being part of the conspiracy, has been supported by a number of forces including South Wales, Dyfed Powys and Merseyside, as well as the National Crime Agency (NCA).

All but one of the remaining people charged have been remanded in custody pending further court proceedings.

Tarian is continuing to appeal for information to locate three further suspects.

Khalid Ali Ege, 43, Sajid Quasin, 49, and Ashraf Ahmed, 26, all from Cardiff, are wanted in connection with the conspiracy.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 101, quoting reference 2000006050.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.