“There is an amazing sense of community here, everyone is being very supportive to each other.”

A Pembrokeshire man has spoken about his experience of being ‘locked down’ after the deadly outbreak of coronavirus in China, as he plans his return home.

Lewis Barrah, from Dinas Cross, works as a English language teacher in Xi’an, China, and has been stuck in his flat since the coronavirus took hold last month.

The coronavirus - which has so far been found in three people in the UK, has claimed around 460 lives globally, with over 28,000 confirmed cases - causes respiratory symptoms including fever and in severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, kidney failure and death.

“For me personally it’s been a case of staying inside,” the 35-year-old said.

“We get checked whenever we leave or return to our homes, which isn’t very often - we are scanned with a thermometer on our heads.

“I have left my home maybe two or three times so far to get fruit and vegetables, and we are checked each time to make sure we are not showing any symptoms.

“I think the worst aspect for me is the fact we can’t leave and I’m stuck inside all day.”

To cope with the isolation, Lewis said he had taken to watching box-sets of TV shows, but said it was lonely without his partner, who had gone to visit her father in the countryside before the lockdown on travel.

Lewis said: "My girlfriend Elsa left to see her father in the countryside just outside of Xi’an for the Chinese new year a few days before the virus was declared, and I was supposed to join her within a few days time, of course we were advised not to travel just after that.

"So I am in lockdown in my flat and she in lockdown in the countryside. We are in contact, of course, but the loneliness is intensified."

Lewis described seeing his city deserted of people as a “surreal" experience.

"Seeing one of the most vibrant cities in China deserted of people is quite surreal.

"I’m used to not being able to move at times because of the amount of people here, compared to walking freely when I do leave my flat."

Making the decision to come home, Lewis said he is going to be housebound for two weeks to be safe. He hopes to be able to return to China in the near future.

On Tuesday, China’s top leadership has admitted “shortcomings and deficiencies” in their response to the deadly outbreak.