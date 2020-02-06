A drug-driver was more than five times the limit when he lost control of his car and landed in a remote hedge.

Thomas Rosser, of Bwlch Crescent, Cimla, Neath Port Talbot, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Rosser, 28, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while over the controlled drug limit.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court Rosser was driving along the B4313 Maenclochog to Rosebush road on August 19, when he lost control of the Ford Fiesta and ended up in a hedge.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The crown suggests that the only explanation was that he was under the influence of cocaine. He was more than five times the legal limit.”

Rosser rang 999 and told the police he had crashed his car and did not know where he was.

Megan Williams, defending, said it was accepted Rosser provided a high reading, adding that it was a breakdown of cocaine in his blood rather than the drug itself.

“He accepted he had a crash and alerted the police to this incident. No one else was involved.”

Magistrates banned Rosser from driving for 15 months and ordered him to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was aggravated by the accident and high reading.”