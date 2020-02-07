INVESTIGATIONS into a “cover up” of matters surrounding grant irregularities in Pembroke Dock are to be delayed until a decision to launch a prosecution or not is made.

Some councillors expressed frustration that the review and investigation of lessons learned and follow up to the controversial property grant scheme was to be stopped so soon after it was launched in November 2019.

Chairman of the audit committee Cllr Tony Baron called a halt to the plan to investigate – separate to a full council working group examining the viability of launching a prosecution – following “clear and unequivocal advice” from the monitoring officer Claire Jones.

Cllr Baron added that the plan was to “postpone not that we abandon, not that we don’t action” but allow a bit more time for council to reach a decision.

“The state of play then is as now,” said Cllr Jacob Williams, adding that the monitoring officer had been at the last meeting were the potential to impact on any future prosecution, if launched by the authority, was discussed.

Cllr Williams said at Tuesday’s audit committee (February 4) that Mrs Jones had been asked at that meeting to contact the identified officers that the committee wanted to interview about the handling of the grants scheme and the aftermath.

He, and Cllr Mike Stoddart, reminded members that there was no active case meaning “sub judice” was not in play, but agreed that no one wanted to jeopardise any prosecution.

“The fear I have is that by the time we do get around to investigating the cover up there won’t be any people left to investigate,” said Cllr Stoddart, highlighting the retirement of officers linked to the matter.

It was decided to wait until the April meeting of the committee to review the situation and take a decision on delaying again or restarting the audit review.