POLICE, coastguard and ambulance services were called to a assist a vulnerable man at Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock last night (Thursday).

Emergency services were at the scene until shortly after 10pm.

The 999 teams had been called following concern for the welfare of man in the area.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We were called to Hobbs Point at around 7.45pm last night to assist a vulnerable man.

"The man was taken to hospital at around 10.15pm, at which point ambulance and coastguard were stood down and the scene cleared."