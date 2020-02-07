A cyclist was caught with Class B and C drugs after being chased down by a police officer.

Darren Rees, of Catalina Avenue, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to possession of Pregablin and cannabis when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police noticed Rees, 39, carrying a bag while riding a bike in Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, on September 7.

“He saw him riding the bike in a somewhat erratic manner.”

The police officer put the blue lights on his vehicle but Rees failed to stop and cycled off through an alleyway.

The officer left his car and ran after him on foot. He could smell cannabis when he caught up with him and a search revealed he had two grams of cannabis and 504 Pregablin tablets.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Rees used the drugs to deal with personal issues.

“Mr Rees has his demons for which he self-medicates very often. That does not mean that it’s right to break the law and he knows this.”

Magistrates ordered Rees to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.