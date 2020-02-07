CONSULTATION has begun on proposals by the governing body of Milford Haven School on the future of its sixth form.

Governors have written to Pembrokeshire County Council requesting that a consultation be carried out to end sixth form provision at the school.

Governors held an extraordinary meeting on September 18 last year and blamed falling pupil numbers, reduced curriculum options and provision not meeting the needs of learners.

Views and opinions are being sought to enable Pembrokeshire County Councillors to reach an informed decision on the matter.

Those wishing to contribute can share their views directly via Have Your Say on the Pembroke County Council website at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/have-your-say or by emailing responses to: educationconsultations@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

Alternatively post to: Chief Education Officer, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP.

Consultation ends on March 20.

There will also be a community engagement drop-in session at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, from 9.30am to 6.30pm on March 10 when members of the school’s governing body and county council officers will listen to people’s views and answer any questions.