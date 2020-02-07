FACE-TO-FACE fundraisers for the RNLI are being sought in Pembrokeshire this summer.

The charity is offering wages of £9 an hour to recruit people who can help share safety messages and find new supporters to sign up and donate.

The fundraising drive follows the announcement by the RNLI of its 'perfect storm', where it is busier than ever while its income is down.

The charity needs to keep raising money to cover the ongoing work needed to maintain and upgrade lifeboats, stations, kit and training.

It currently supports 238 lifeboat stations, 431 lifeboats and 5,500 volunteer crew members, plus 1,500 lifeguards patrolling over 240 UK beaches.

Several fundraising jobs are currently being advertised in Pembrokeshire.

There is a weekend role on offer based in Tenby between April and October, and fundraising team members are also needed to cover the whole of Pembrokeshire, working a 35-40 hour week in various locations in the county.

The RNLI says that the job would suit 'dynamic and engaging individuals with great interpersonal skills who can share inspiring stories of volunteer crews and lifeguards with those visiting the beach and at public events, while also engaging new audiences and inspiring new regular supporters.'

For more information about the available roles, see here.