SHORT of ideas for a Valentine's night tea? This one is sure to be an absolute banger.

Marks and Spencer has revealed their love sausage is back for 2020 and this year will be joined by a little friend.

Available in stores from tomorrow, Friday, last year's love sausage sold out in minutes.

A spokesman added: "Customers flocked to stores to get their hands on this truffle-infused piece of meat (some were even seen queuing to get their hands on this Valentine’s Day must have.)

"It became a social media star with many jumping on the #LoveSausage bandwagon sharing pics of their successful purchase and the delight on their partners face when giving or receiving it – it also was trending on twitter and received over 30k likes on M&S social channels in the first few hours."

It had plenty of celebrity fans too with Phillip Schofield tucking into one live on This Morning, Chris Evans did the same on Virgin radio and it even crossed the Atlantic featuring on Late Night with Seth Meyer in the US.

This year customers will also have the option of a ‘Give a Little Love’ sausage.

The twin pack of heart-shaped, truffle infused pork sausages is ideal for breakfast – on top of muffins, crumpets, or simply crack an egg in the middle and serve.

Kirsty Rowley, Love Sausage product developer, said: "Love Sausage mania swept the UK and beyond last year, and it was a hugehit with our customers.

"There may be some imitators this year (the sincerest form of flattery) but I am happy to say the original and best is back."

The Love Sausage is £6 while the new Give a little Love Sausage is £5 for two heart shaped pork sausages infused with truffle and wrapped in smoked bacon.