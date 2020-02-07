THE body of a man found under the Cleddau Bridge was ruled as suicide by a coroner last week.

On Thursday, January 30, a coroner’s court heard that Paul Fordham, 46, from Tregynwr, Carmarthen had struggled following the death of his mother.

Maggie Julien, the trainee coroner’s officer said: “At approximately 8.02am on September 25, 2019, a call was received by Dyfed-Powys police from a retired police officer, Mr Philip Lloyd.

“He reported finding the body of a male person outside his home address on the foreshore of the Cleddau River, underneath the Cleddau Bridge.

“Officers attended the scene and saw the body of a male person with significant injuries.

“The injuries were so severe that it led officers to believe that the male had suffered a fall from height.”

The court heard that Mr Fordham left a note.

Speaking to Mr Fordham’s family, Mark Layton, the Pembrokeshire coroner, said: “It seems to me that your late brother struggled with the passing of your late mother and has taken deliberate steps to end his own life, intending to do so.”

Mr Layton recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The Samaritans is there for anyone needing help. Whatever you’re going through, you can call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is free to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.