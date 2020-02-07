It isn't every day that you are invited to have a cuppa with a rugby legend, but people in Fishguard can meet up with Dafydd James at a friendly coffee morning this Friday, to help them tackle isolation or loneliness.

A free coffee morning has been organised by Fishguard based law firm, JCP Solicitors, in partnership with mental health charity Hafal, on Friday, February 14, at Theatr Gwaun.

All are invited to go along to enjoy a chat over coffee and cake, joined by the Welsh International and British Lions star. This is one of a series of events Wales-Wide.

Arwel Davies, JCP Director in Fishguard's lifetime planning team, said:

"We are pleased to host these friendly and informal events, in partnership with Hafal, and we're grateful to Dafydd for giving his time to support our coffee morning in Fishguard.

"As a Hafal ambassador, Dafydd has spoken very movingly about his own struggles with loneliness, isolation and anxiety in recent years.

"It is very important that, as a society, we become more comfortable with sharing our own experiences in this way, so we can get the support we need and spot when those around us need a listening ear.

"I know this can be a particular problem for older people in our communities and neighbourhoods. Our Lifetime Planning Team meets regularly with elderly clients to discuss wills, and often we are the only person they have spoken to that week.

"So we hope these events will provide the perfect opportunity for anyone feeling lonely to get together. We will share some valuable tips at these events on beating loneliness, by taking some simple steps."

Dafydd James added:

"I am happy to be involved in this series of events with JCP Solicitors and Hafal. Feelings of loneliness, isolation and anxiety can affect anyone, at any age or at any stage in their life, as I know from personal experience.

"It can be debilitating and can have a devastating effect on a person's life, health, career and relationships. But too often it is a hidden problem because we still, as a society, have not been able to remove the sigma around mental health issues. This will only change when we start to speak up and really talk to each other – so let's do this with our friends, neighbours, colleagues and families, and at community events such as this one. I am looking forward to meeting some new faces there."

In October 2019 JCP Solicitors signed up to Time to Change Wales, the first national campaign in Wales designed to end the stigma around mental health issues.

The campaign is being delivered by Hafal in partnership with Mind Cymru, aimed at improving people's understanding of mental illness and diminishing the discrimination and stigma that surrounds it.

For full details go to:

https://www.jcpsolicitors.co.uk/site/news-and-events/jcp-events/

For more information about Hafal go to: http://www.hafal.org/