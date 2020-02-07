YSGOL Bro Gwaun's Year 7 pupils won Pembrokeshire's first Lego League tournament against fierce competition on Saturday, January 25.

The pupils spent weeks designing, building, programming and testing a robot as part of the tournament.

Pupils had to show their core values by working together as a team through a variety of challenges and presenting an innovation idea to the judges.

They will now be invited to the national finals in Bristol to take part against other schools in Wales and England.

The awards were presented by Cerian Angharad, who was recently recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours list for services to science promotion and to engagement with young people and Stewart Powell, operations manager of Technocamps who teaches Computer Science in Swansea University.

"Thanks to all the friends and family who came to watch pupils compete today," said a school spokesman. "Along with a huge thanks to IET and Ysgol Harri Tudor for hosting the event."