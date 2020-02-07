THE threat of Storm Ciara has forced the cancellation of all train services into Pembrokeshire on Sunday.

Transport for Wales announced this afternoon that no services will be running west of Swansea on that day.

There will not be any replacement road transport in place on any of the affected routes.

In a joint statement, Transport for Wales operations director Martyn Brennan and Chris Pearce, head of operations, Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “With Storm Ciara set to bring gale force winds of up to 85 mph on Sunday, Transport for Wales and Network Rail continue to urge all customers to check their journeys prior to travel.

“We’re expecting very stormy conditions, high tides and winds that have the potential to uproot trees and damage infrastructure.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our absolute priority so there will be speed restrictions across our network, while some lines will not have any services at all.

“We are working closely together to minimise any disruption and will do all we can to keep our customers moving and informed.”

The following lines will not have a TfW service operating on Sunday:

Wales & Cross Borders

Heart of Wales

Cambrian Line (West of Shrewsbury)

Shrewsbury-Birmingham International (West Midlands Trains hourly service still running)

West of Llandudno Junction to Holyhead

Llandudno Town – Llandudno

Lines West of Swansea

Barry to Bridgend via Vale of Glamorgan

Blaenau Branch

Ebbw Vale Branch

Maesteg Branch

Core Valley Lines

Rhymney Valley (Already closed due to pre-planned engineering works)

Treherbert: No services north of Pontypridd

Merthyr: No services north of Pontypridd

Aberdare: No services north of Pontypridd

Service Alterations

Marches line services to/from Manchester will start and terminate at Crewe. Other services between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly are available.

For further details, contact 0330-321-1180.