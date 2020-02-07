Pembrokeshire people are being warned of potential disruption across the county this weekend.

The Met Office has issued several ‘Severe Weather Warnings’ for strong winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Ciara.

There is a yellow warning of strong winds for Pembrokeshire with gusts expecting to reach 70mph on Sunday, coinciding with a period of high spring tides.

Impacts could include damage to trees, interruptions to power supplies, restrictions on bridges along with large waves and some minor flooding in coastal areas.

There is also likely to be some minor structural damage such as fallen tiles and slates.

Pembrokeshire County Council anticipates closures to the Cleddau Bridge including a prolonged closure to high-sided vehicles from Saturday evening until Monday morning and possibly a full closure between 10am and 1pm on Sunday.

Police will be present at the bridge to monitor traffic crossing the bridge.

The A487 at Newgale is likely to be closed from 5am to 8am on Sunday morning and from 4.45pm to 7.45pm Sunday evening.

Some ferry sailings from Pembrokeshire tomorrow (Saturday) have already been cancelled.

Train services have also been cancelled on Sunday.

Householders are advised to ensure from Monday onwards that bins and bags put out for collection are weighed down.

During the stormy weather, members of the public are advised to stay away from the coast for their personal safety.

Severe weather can create dangerous sea conditions with large waves and also result in coastal flooding.

Homeowners and businesses whose properties are at risk of coastal flooding in Pembrokeshire are advised to take precautions and get sandbags from local builders merchants in readiness.

Pembrokeshire County Council will be working with multi-agency partners to minimise the impact of the storm on the community and respond to any emergency.

• For the latest update and advice on how to be prepared visit: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/alerts

• For up to date information on the weather and advice on staying safe in a storm, please view the Met Office website at: www.metoffice.gov.uk

• For all information about flooding and flood alerts, please view the Natural Resources Wales website at: www.naturalresourceswales.gov.uk