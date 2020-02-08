IRONMAN Wales spectators have helped raise £900 to help cancer patients.

The money was collected when the New Hedges market field was used as a parking place during the 2019 event.

It has now been presented by Margery Brown and her daughter Miriam Brown to Anwen Butten, head and neck cancer clinical nurse specialist for the Hywel Dda health board.

The donation will support the delivery of the Holistic Acute Recovery Programme (HARP) which aims to help head and neck cancer patients better understand the long-term effects of their treatment and how to self-manage these effects.

The event parking was planned and managed by Tim and Lesley Wellings.