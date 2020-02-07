A boozy lunch led to a drink-driver crashing into a van on a busy Narberth road.

Laura Bagley, of Sunnybank Gardens, Narberth, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a Spring Gardens resident heard a loud bang at 4.53pm on January 13.

“He went out and saw someone had collided with his van and caused quite a lot of damage.”

The man spotted Bagley getting out of an Audi A3, which had stopped in the middle of the road, and asked if she was alright before taking her to a neighbour’s house.

She was found to have 91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Bagley, 29, told police she had recently been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and her medication made her feel ‘woosy’.

The court heard Bagley drank wine while having lunch with her mother.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “She had a traffic collision on a busy road at a time of day when there would be vehicles and pedestrians in the vicinity.”

Megan Williams, defending, said: “On the day in question she accepts she drank wine. Emotions were heightened and she was stressed.”

The court heard she had a previous conviction for failing to provide a sample and the bench was told she was ‘extremely remorseful’ for committing the offence.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a ten-day rehabilitation activity and banned Bagley from driving for 40 months.

She was ordered to pay £295 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.