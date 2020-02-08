Fast-food staff alerted police to a drug-driver, a court has heard.

Shane Luke Riley, of Belvedere Avenue, Carmarthen, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said staff at McDonalds, Haverfordwest, suspected Riley was under the influence of drink or drugs because of his demeanour when he bought a takeaway just after midnight on July 24.

Police found him in the driver’s seat of his Peugeot 106 after he parked up to eat his food.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He was unsteady on his feet, extremely off balance and had to lean against the vehicle to stop himself from falling over.”

Riley, 23, stated he smoked cannabis three hours before driving to McDonalds, after visiting Bosherston with friends.

Megan Williams, defending, said there was no evidence of impaired driving.

Magistrates banned Riley from driving for 15 months and ordered him to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.