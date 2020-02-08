The Met Office has upgraded tomorrow's weather warning to amber, with very strong winds expected.

A statement by the met office said: "Widespread very strong winds will affect much of England and Wales during Sunday.





"Gusts of 60-70 mph will occur widely in inland areas and 70-80 mph along southern and western coasts.

"Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.

"The winds will slowly ease from the north during the latter part of the afternoon and through the evening."

The weather warning is in place from 8am tomorrow morning (Sunday, February 8) until around 9pm.

Yesterday (Friday, February 7) Transport for Wales announced that all rail service in Pembrokeshire would be cancelled on Sunday.

The met office has warned Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds and disruption to travel is likely during Sunday.

Flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life.

Damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs is expected.

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.