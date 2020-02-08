Fleeing a fight in a fast-food restaurant cost a man his job, driving licence and £237.

Sami Ur-Rahman, of Richardson Street, Sandfields, Swansea, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police saw Ur-Rahman’s Ford Focus leaving when they responded to a report of a fight at McDonalds, Haverfordwest, at 1.10am on January 11.

They stopped Ur-Rahman, 45, to see if he had witnessed the incident and could smell alcohol on his breath.

He stated he had two pints of lager two hours earlier and a roadside breath-test was positive.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “There is no allegation of bad driving, this gentleman was simply stopped as he was driving out of McDonalds.”

Ur-Rahman was found to have 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Megan Williams, defending, said Ur-Rahman claimed to have been racially abused and physically assaulted while in the restaurant with his pregnant partner.

“This is the reason he got into the vehicle to leave. He had a taxi booked, as he had no intention to drive that night, but was set on by a group.

“He was the victim, he was simply trying to escape the situation.”

Miss Williams added that Ur-Rahman was likely to lose his job as a result of the conviction, as it was reliant on having a driving licence.

Magistrates fined Ur-Rahman £120 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.