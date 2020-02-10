SKIPPING court proved very expensive last week for six parents found guilty of their children failing to regularly attend school.

A dozen Pembrokeshire parents were due to appear before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Thursday.

But six of those charged under the Education Act failed to attend court and the allegations were proved in their absence.

They were handed hefty fines of between £220 and £440 with victim surcharges of between £30 and £44 and costs ranging from £250 to £500.

None of the parents, children or the schools involved can be named for legal reasons.

One couple will find themselves with a bill of £1,468 after both failed to attend.

Several other cases were withdrawn or adjourned to later hearings.