HEAR from the man who rescues the baby seals from around the Pembrokeshire Coast.

The South Pembrokeshire Group of the South and West Wales Wildlife Trust have the next in a series of talks on Tuesday, February 18 at Foundry House, Commons Road, Pembroke.

Terry Leadbetter ran the seal rescue unit in Milford Haven for many years and continues to rescue the abandon seal pups each year.

He will be telling about his exploits, difficulties and successes.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month with a guest speaker on wildlife and conservation topics.

Suggested donations of £1.50 for members and £2.50 for non-members to include refreshments.

Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.30 start.

Everyone welcome.