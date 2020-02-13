THE second link up of 2020 between Radio Caroline North and Manx Radio takes place over the weekend of February 15 and 16.

Tune in to 1368khz MW AM starting at 10.30am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

Alternatively, listen online via the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline websites, on your mobile phone or smart speaker and from the late afternoon/early evening to Radio Caroline's own frequency of 648khz MW.

The music from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and one or two tracks from the 1990s, is presented by enthusiastic DJs who give their time to man the studios aboard the radio ship Ross Revenge moored on the river Blackwater in Essex.

Have a good weekend listening to memories and radio presenting as it should be in the UK.

KEVIN DAVIES,

Simpson Cross